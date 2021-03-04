IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Much before Haryana assembly in November 2020 passed the Bill that now binds industry to reserve 75% jobs for locals, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had cautioned the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government about adverse impact of this decision on existing businesses and investments.

Coinciding with CII’s strong reservations about this move of the state government, some local industry associations of Haryana had petitioned the Punjab and Haryana high court to apply brakes on this contentious bill. The court had, however, declined the plea on the grounds that bill was yet to become an Act, CII functionaries familiar with this matter said.

On Wednesday and the day after chief minister Khattar announced that Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had given assent to the bill, the CII, which is apex industry organisation, made it clear that it was miffed with this populist decision and reminded Haryana about “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“At a time when it is important to attract investments at state level, the Haryana government could have avoided imposing restrictions on Industry. Reservation affects productivity and Industry competitiveness,” Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said in a statement.

“We hope Haryana government relooks at the legislation. With Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ we look forward to an integrated and mobile labour market within the country.”

Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000.

This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.

Sources in CII said their director general Banerjee’s statement is a reflection of the tough stand the CII had taken in the run up to Haryana drafting this bill. Immediately after learning about Haryana’s decision to pass the legislation, the CII functionaries flagged the concerns of the Industry actively to the State government. At least six representations along with suggestions (see box) were submitted to chief minister Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala to reconsider the decision.

“This law if implemented is bound to impact existing businesses present in the state and slow down investments while further affecting ease of doing business ranking of Haryana,” the CII functionaries told Hindustan Times.

The CII’s warning that the new law has potential to affect in what is called ease of doing business comes in the backdrop of Haryana slipping to the 16th slot in 2018-19 rankings from the third position.

CII sources say the “job reservation act” has potential to give a blow to the industry friendly image of Haryana. In the run up to the government tabling the bill in the Vidhan Sabha, the CII held discussions with “major industrial houses” in the state regarding the impact of this legislation on their businesses.

“They have been saying that this Act is going to affect their businesses in a big way and that they will have o rework their expansion plans in Haryana. We have been requesting the state government to reconsider the decision as this will have a long term negative impact on Haryana’s image as a business hub,” CII officials privy to the talks with the government, said.

Senior executive committee member, Garments Export Manufacturers Association (GEMA), Gautam Nair, said that the 75% private sector job quota is not a good policy as the apparel export industry has to work in an extremely competitive market. “We have been losing business to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam. Apparel exports is a labour intensive industry and we are already not competitive. Legislations such as these will further erode our competitiveness,’’ Nair said.

Nair whose Matrix Clothing manufactures garments for brands like Ralph Lauren and Gapp said if the government introduces such distortions then workers efficiency and competitiveness will decrease. “ The apparel industry is primarily situated in Gurugram and Faridabad. There is not enough local labour to do this job. This industry needs migrant labour from Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.”

President of Gurgaon Industrial Association, Jagananth Mangla, said that the industry needs skilled and proficient workforce which can handle its machines and equipment diligently. “We have been opposing the private sector quota move. But since the government has enacted a law despite our opposition, we will figure out how to go about it,’’ Mangla said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh joins Congress MLAs protesting their suspension outside Himachal assembly, urges govt to soften stand on matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
READ FULL STORY
Close
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Aimed at boosting ease of doing business, promoting industry at national, international levels & development of infra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
During the debate on the governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Congress government is charging 11 per unit of electricity against its promise of cheaper power at 5 per unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seven of 16 candidates sitting in the same room had topped the examinations held in Chandigarh in 2012
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Responding to BJP MLA Arun Narang’s question regarding the action being taken by the state government to enhance the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to 3,000 from 1,700 in the state, the minister said that since MDM was a centrally sponsored scheme, the state government would take it up with the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Indian made foreign liquor to get dearer in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
New excise policy hikes duty on IMFL by 6%, but prices of beer and wine are likely to remain unchanged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Vij yet again at loggerheads with CM Khattar

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:36 AM IST
After the CM backed the decision to grant extension in tenure to director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, Vij shot off two notes – one to Khattar and the second to additional chief secretary (ACS), home — criticising the DGP and seeking his removal
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.(Unsplash)
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.(Unsplash)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt issues new guidelines for purchasing books for school libraries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • According to a spokesperson of the department, with the aim of purchasing books for libraries, a high level committee of eminent writers was formed under the leadership of Dr Atamjit Singh. Based on the recommendations made by this committee, new guidelines have been issued to the schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 160 monks at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid-19 since the last week of February. (HT Photo)
At least 160 monks at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid-19 since the last week of February. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Tibetan govt-in-exile on alert after Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto monastery

By Naresh K Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:33 PM IST
After the Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala, the Kangra district administration on Wednesday asked the Tibetan government-in-exile to ensure its institutions follow the protocol
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Covid cases in Chandigarh jumped by 85% in last week of February

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:59 AM IST
The surge in cases, if continues, is also worrying as the majority of health workers in Chandigarh have not been inoculated
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

External developmental charges in Panchkula slashed

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces revisions to bring the rates at par with Mohali and Zirakpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP