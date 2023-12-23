close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / City lad Ayaan bags bronze in Asian Youth Under-12 Rapid Team Chess Championship

City lad Ayaan bags bronze in Asian Youth Under-12 Rapid Team Chess Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 23, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Garg, whose FIDE International rating is 1694, contributed four points to help Team India win a bronze in the rapid Under-12 category

Ayan Garg, 11, a student of Strawberry High School, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the city as he won a bronze in the Asian Youth Under-12 Rapid Team Chess Championship, which concluded at Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on December 12.

Ayan Garg (HT photo)
Ayan Garg (HT photo)

Players from 13 Asian countries took part in the tournament.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Garg, whose FIDE International rating is 1694, contributed four points to help Team India win a bronze in the rapid Under-12 category. China with 16.5 points won the goldwhile Kazakhstan with 15.5 points got the silver. India with 14.5 points bagged the bronze medal. Garg is being trained by Naveen Bansal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out