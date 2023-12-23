City lad Ayaan bags bronze in Asian Youth Under-12 Rapid Team Chess Championship

Ayan Garg, 11, a student of Strawberry High School, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the city as he won a bronze in the Asian Youth Under-12 Rapid Team Chess Championship, which concluded at Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on December 12. Ayan Garg (HT photo)

Players from 13 Asian countries took part in the tournament.

Garg, whose FIDE International rating is 1694, contributed four points to help Team India win a bronze in the rapid Under-12 category. China with 16.5 points won the goldwhile Kazakhstan with 15.5 points got the silver. India with 14.5 points bagged the bronze medal. Garg is being trained by Naveen Bansal.