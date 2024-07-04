Class 10 student ends life in Panchkula

A Class-10 student ended his life in Sector 20, Panchkula, after reportedly being chided by his mother for bunking tuition. The body of the student was sent to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared dead. (HT Photos)

The suicide came to light around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

As per the police, the teenager’s mother had scolded him on Tuesday evening for bunking tuition. Following this, he had gone to his room and bolted it from inside, which was a routine practice as per his family.

But when he did not come out the next morning, the family got suspicious. Eliciting no response to repeated knocks, his mother peeped into the room through the side window and found the body hanging.

Following this, the police were informed who removed the body and sent it to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared dead. No suicide note was found at the spot.

The teenager is survived by his parents and elder brother. His father is an employee of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.