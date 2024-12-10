Cold wave likely in Chandigarh till Dec 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a drop in the minimum temperature by 2-3°C over the next three days that will spur cold wave conditions across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from December 10 to 13. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh dropped slightly to 21.6°C from 22°C, marking a three-degree deviation from normal. However, the minimum temperature increased slightly from 7.7°C to 8.4°C, but still two degrees below the normal range. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A yellow alert has been issued for the region during this period. Residents are advised to prepare for chilly mornings and evenings while keeping an eye on IMD updates regarding potential cold wave conditions.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh dropped slightly to 21.6°C from 22°C, marking a three-degree deviation from normal. However, the minimum temperature increased slightly from 7.7°C to 8.4°C, but still two degrees below the normal range.

Explaining the phenomenon, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The prediction for a cold wave is there, but not for severe winters. A cold wave occurs when the minimum temperature is less than 10°C and deviates by -4.5°C to -6.4°C from the normal range.”

He attributed the colder conditions to recent snowfall in hilly areas caused by an active Western Disturbance. “This snowfall has resulted in cold wave conditions, and morning and evening temperatures are expected to dip further in the coming days,” he added.

Cold wave warning after warm start to December

This December began unusually warm, with Chandigarh recording a day temperature of 28.6°C on December 2—the hottest December day in over 12 years. The IMD noted this was the highest December temperature since 2012. Previously, the warmest December day was on December 1, 2014, at 28.2°C. The all-time record remains December 5, 1993, with a maximum temperature of 29.2°C.

Despite these warm trends, the IMD issued cold wave warnings due to the active Western Disturbance that brought snow to the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and a cooling effect from Northwesterly winds blowing at 10-15 km/h.

In its long-range forecast, IMD has predicted warmer-than-average conditions this winter, with both maximum and minimum temperatures expected to stay above normal from December to February. Normal rainfall is also likely during this period.

Unlike last winter, which saw temperatures in Chandigarh plummeting to 3.2°C in January—the coldest January night in seven years—this season has yet to experience a significant cold wave.

The IMD expects mainly dry weather over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next five days.

On Monday, Chandigarh’s air quality index (AQI) remained moderate, with an index value of 104, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.