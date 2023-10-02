Come March, 200-bed extension to make more room for patients at Ludhiana’s Mother and Child Hospital

An extension of the Mother and Child Hospital, set to add 200 beds to the complex, is nearing completion and is expected to be made operational in March. The construction of the facility has been ongoing for eight months, with ₹13.4 crore being allocated for it. An extension of Ludhiana’s Mother and Child Hospital is set to add 200 beds to the complex. (HT FIle)

The expansion, which effectively doubles the hospital’s capacity, comes in the backdrop of the increasing footfall and healthcare needs.

The extended hospital will feature modern amenities, including oxygen gas pipelines, new beds, and advanced equipment. The addition of a radio section department will facilitate on-site ultrasound examinations, reducing inconvenience for pregnant women. OPD rooms will undergo expansion, labour rooms will increase to three, and additional wards will be added.

To address previous sewerage issues and restroom closures, upgrades have also been made — including the installation of large twenty-foot sewerage pipes and modifications to prevent blockages.

OPD set to be shifted

A new, bigger out-patient department (OPD) block is also in the offing, requiring the relocation of the existing facility to a separate area. Firefighting and detection systems will also be integrated into the new facility.

Originally established in 2014 with 100 beds under the National Health Mission, the hospital has received substantial investments, with ₹17 crore being spent on its premises. The expansion aims to alleviate bed shortages, as the hospital has often had to accommodate 25 to 30 pregnant women daily, and sometimes up to 40 in August and September. Serving patients from the entire district, the increased capacity will better address growing demands and provide enhanced care for mothers and infants.

Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), overseeing the project, reported that with the expanded area and bed count, many challenges faced by women at the Mother and Child Hospital will be resolved.

PHSC SDO Sukhwant Singh explained, “We have completed 35% of the work, and hopefully, the project will be completed by March 31. After the expansion, the bed count and waiting area will increase by two times, benefiting the population of Ludhiana and significantly reducing double occupancy of beds and overcrowding.”

