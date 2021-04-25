Committee in each district to monitor supply of oxygen to all hospitals

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to constitute a committee of senior officers that will deal with allocation and medical oxygen supply to all government and private hospitals in their districts.

Presiding over a state-level crisis coordination committee meeting in which all DCs and SPs also participated via video conferencing, the chief secretary instructed the DCs to ensure that RT-PCR reports are made available on time.

Asking the officers to take every possible step to curb the spread of Covid-19, Vardhan said the district-level committee to be headed by high-level officer should ensure supply of oxygen to all government and non-government hospitals in the district as per requirement.

“The oxygen supply allocated by government should be lifted on time and one officer should be posted for monitoring government and non-government hospitals,” he said, asking to create containment zones with immediate effect in the areas where Covid cases are rapidly increasing.

He added that MPs, MLAs, chairmen and members of market committees should take a decision to form containment zones and take other necessary steps for Covid precaution in their concerned areas.

He said that maximum number of employees should adopt work from home practice where it can be implemented.

Additional chief secretary (medical education and research) Alok Nigam said that work is under progress to add 1,000 oxygen beds in PGIMS Rohtak and 1,250 oxygen-rich beds in other medical college hospitals.

ACS (health) Rajeev Arora said about 46,000 patients in state are in home isolation, who are being regularly monitored.