Comprehensive mobility plan a significant development for tricity, says Chandigarh administrator on I-Day

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan will revolutionise transportation infrastructure in the tricity region, providing numerous benefits to residents through various means, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said during Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Tuesday. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Purohit, who was the chief guest at the event, emphasised the values of honesty, transparency and efficiency, and urged everyone to embrace these principles across all aspects of life.

He highlighted the successful execution of the Electric Vehicle Policy in Chandigarh, noting that the policy provided financial incentives to applicants across different categories, encouraging widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Notably, more than 100 diesel buses have been replaced with electric ones, marking a significant shift towards sustainable transportation. Going forward, government departments will exclusively procure electric vehicles.

Chandigarh has also unveiled a 7.5-km Green Non-Motorised Transport Corridor. Designed to facilitate pedestrians and cyclists, this corridor ensures a dedicated path, promoting safety and eco-friendliness throughout the city. Additionally, plans for another Non-Motorised Transport Corridor are currently in progress.

Purohit said, “I have instructed my team to promptly address the backlog of refuse-derived fuel at the Dadumajra site. I assure the residents of Dadumajra that we are committed to expediting this process and effectively managing disposal of remaining legacy waste from the mining site.”

Later, the administrator paid tribute at the War Memorial in Bougainvillea Garden. UT adviser Dharam Pal, UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, along with other senior officials from the administration and police, were also in attendance.

