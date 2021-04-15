Cong govt’s handling of police firing cases exposes Capt-Badals nexus: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government’s fiasco in the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases has exposed the collusion between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badal family.

Addressing a press conference in Patiala, the Sangrur MP said, “I have been saying it for a long time that Amarinder Singh and the Badals are hands in glove. But now, there is no need to place any evidence of this.”

It was shocking that the state government’s lawyers opted to form a new special investigation team (SIT) by rejecting the options of getting the matter probed either by the CBI or Haryana Police as were given by the high court, said Mann.

“The Amarinder-led government had appointed state advocate general Atul Nanda who has a team of 150 lawyers only to lose the case. The CM has tainted the career of an honest police officer and is now enacting a drama by appreciating him. The officer has conveyed that he does not want to continue in such an atmosphere,” he added.