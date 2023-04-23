Jalandhar bypoll: Navjot Sidhu accuses AAP of fooling people, Harpal Cheema hits back

Jalandhar : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and AAP leader and Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema engaged in a war of words in the run up to the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and AAP leader and Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema engaged in a war of words in the run up to the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll .

While Sidhu accused the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann of fooling the people of Punjab on guarantees and promises, Cheema reminded the cricketer-turned-politician how he was part of the “corrupt” Congress government and never raised his voice for Punjab.

Campaigning for party candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in Jalandhar, Sidhu said: “The AAP fooled people in the name of bogus guarantees to win the 2022 assembly election and now their top leaders are spreading the same set of lies to win the Jalandhar bypoll,” Sidhu said.

“Sit with me with facts and figures... I will expose you and your government about how you are making a joke of Punjab,” Sidhu said.

Accompanied by party candidate Karamjit Kaur, Sidhu questioned government on its guarantees of ending mafia culture, employment opportunities that will even get our youth back from abroad, curbing drug mafia, give absolute and complete justice in sacrilege cases, free health cover to all, ₹1,000 to women, bringing new investment into the state among others.

“The tall looking hollow guarantees of the AAP were mere dreams for Punjab. There is no end to the sand, liquor and cable mafia in the state as now this mafia is being patronised by top leaders of the AAP. The government has also failed to fulfil its promise of giving financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to women,” the Congress leader said.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Harpal Cheema hit back at Sidhu terming his allegations baseless. Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat were also present at the press conference.

Cheema reminded Sidhu that he was part of the “corrupt” Congress government and he never raised his voice for Punjab. “Congress had its government in Punjab from 2017 to 2022 and before coming to power, they promised the moon to the people, including ‘ghar ghar naukri’, complete debt waiver of farmers, end of mafia rule and corruption, justice in cases of sacrilege. But we all know that Captain Amarinder Singh, who was Congress’ chief minister for four-and-a-half years, and his cabinet was a complete failure. After Captain, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as CM but crores of rupees were recovered from the house of his nephew,” he said.

Channi and Sidhu both were ‘gems of Captain’s cabinet’ who did nothing for Punjab, he alleged.

Cheema said on the contrary, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has given 28,000 jobs to the youths. “300 units per month free electricity is being given since last July. 90% households of Punjab are getting zero electricity bill, but Sidhu is unaware because Congressmen have palaces with 20-25 ACs, so they’re not getting zero bill,” he said.

“We paid ₹20,200 crore of power subsidy to the PSPCL and will clear the remaining ₹9,300 crore too. We introduced new liquor policy and eradicated the liquor mafia from the state,” he added.

Terming Sidhu a ‘Jhooth di dukan’, Cheema said: “Why did Sidhu remain silent on SC scholarship scam, post-matric scholarship scam, liquor mafia, sand mafia and transport mafia during his government?”