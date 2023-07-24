Arrested Congress leader racket kingpin: Ludhiana police

One of the accused, who was arrested in connection with the fake call centre scam, is a Congress leader and was supervising the entire racket in Ludhiana, police said on Monday. According to police, the accused was allegedly supervising the entire racket in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

Sahil Kapoor alias Pappal Kapoor of Chitti Colony was arrested by the police on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the functioning of a fake call center, which was busted by police last week.

According to police, the accused was allegedly supervising the entire racket in Ludhiana. The police suspect him for having direct links with the main accused operating this racket in the country.

Kapoor was recently promoted as block 1 president of the district Congress.

District Congress president and former MLA Sanjay Talwar said that Kapoor is an active member of the party. He was appointed as block president of Atam Nagar block 1 on July 14, but he had resigned on the very next day from the post citing some personal issues.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Division number 8 police, said that the two of the accused, out of the 30 arrested, were innocent. One of the them was a cook and another caretaker and they have no involvement in duping the people. The police have started the procedure to discharge them from the FIR.

According to the police, Kapoor escaped from the spot when they conducted a raid. His name popped up during questioning of the arrested accused. He was trying to escape from the city to avoid the police.

The police on Friday busted a fake call center operating illegally and arrested 29 people for allegedly duping foreigners, primarily US residents, under the guise of technical service providers for multinational companies such as Apple and Microsoft. The gang had been deceiving people out of huge amounts of money, making an astonishing 10,000 US dollars daily.

The arrested gang members hailed from various states across India, including Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, and Punjab. Over the past one-and-a-half months, the call center was being operated from a rented accommodation in Daad village, Ludhiana.

