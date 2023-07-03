: Amid the ongoing internal conflict in the Congress’ Haryana unit, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday rubbished claims by party’s Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry that she was not invited for the ‘vipaksh aapke samaksh (opposition before you)’ rally in Bhiwani on July 9. Choudhry invited to July 9 rally: Hooda refutes MLA’s claim

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda cleared his stand, saying that he himself called Choudhry and invited her to attend the rally.

“I don’t know why she is denying it, but I had called her. We have conducted rallies on seven parliament seats and the next will be conducted in Bhiwani on July 9. The remaining two rallies will be held in Hisar and Rohtak. We are ready for the Lok Sabha polls and Congress will perform better in Haryana in these polls,” the former CM added.

Replying to a question on Choudhry’s claim that her daughter Shruti will contest the next parliament election from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, Hooda said the decision on candidature will be decided by the party high command at the right time.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP alliance, Hooda said that the two parties, which contested the last election against each other, are engaged in ‘looting public’ in a coalition government.

“The Congress is exposing the truth of both the parties to the public. That’s why the people have made up their mind to uproot this alliance from power and bring in a Congress government,” he said.

Hooda said that more than 1.80 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana but the government is reducing government posts by recruiting youths on contract basis.

On a question that a police check-post has been closed in Rohtak, Hooda said this shows the government has surrendered before crime and criminals.