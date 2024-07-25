Congress manifesto panel invites suggestions from general public

Jammu and Kashmir Congress manifesto committee for Jammu, on Wednesday, decided to seek suggestions from the general public. The Congress manifesto panel meeting was presided over by Ravinder Sharma, senior vice president and chief spokesperson. (HT Photo)

It also decided to meet a cross section of the society to incorporate their views in the drafting of party manifesto for impending assembly elections.

The Congress manifesto panel meeting was presided over by Ravinder Sharma, senior vice president and chief spokesperson. It was attended by TS Bajwa (ex-MP), Indu Pawar (ex-MLA), Shashi Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Satish Sharma, Uday Bhanu Chib, Mohib Khan, prof HR Sharma and Iqbal Dar.

“The meeting decided to seek the co-operation and suggestions of cross section of society in framing the report. The committee shall visit different districts and meet cross sections like farmers, labourers, traders, transporters, working women, youth, students, working class, street vendors, temporary daily wagers, employees and all those who require special attention,” said Sharma

The committee shall announce a schedule to meet people in different areas and also fix dates for meeting delegations at PCC and district headquarters, he added.

“The people are also free to drop their suggestions on jkcongress@gmail.com and Whatsapp numbers– 9419143495, 9419225650,” he said.

Supreme Court had directed Election Commission last year to hold assembly elections before September 30 this year.

Sharma said that the party decided to come up with people’s manifesto for assembly elections.