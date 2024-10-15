Menu Explore
Construct 13,400-km link roads: Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann asked for a survey for construction of these roads on the basis of need and priority by the PWD and the Mandi board.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed officials to construct 13,400 km of link roads at a cost of 2,436.49 crore.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed officials to construct 13,400 km of link roads at a cost of ₹2,436.49 crore.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed officials to construct 13,400 km of link roads at a cost of 2,436.49 crore. (HT File)

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that most of the link roads have been neglected even after the passage of six years.

Mann asked for a survey for construction of these roads on the basis of need and priority by the PWD and the Mandi board.

He said the state government had decided to revamp the infrastructure of link roads by widening, strengthening and upgrading these rural roads.

The CM added that the technology of artificial intelligence should be used for the construction of rural roads to ensure high quality work and saving people’s money.

