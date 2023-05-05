Patiala businessman gunned down at his office in broad daylight

A 55-year-old man was killed by an unidentified assailant who opened fire on him in Patiala on Thursday, police said. A 55-year-old man was killed by an unidentified assailant who opened fire on him in Patiala on Thursday, police said. (Image for representational purpose)

The victim, Darshan Singla of Sunam, was one of the biggest contractors of outsourced employees for the Punjab government. He was rushed to the Rajindra Hospital in a critical condition, where was pronounced dead on arrival, the police said.

He was targeted inside his office on the busy Nabha Road by the bike-borne assailant, the investigators said, adding that they have seized the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

“We have identified the assailant and teams have been dispatched to nab him. We are sparing no efforts,” said Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma.

He suspected professional rivalry to be the motive behind the murder.

The police said that Singla had come from Sunam and opened his office. He was engaged in his routine work when the assailant arrived on a Royal Enfield and opened fire from his revolver.

“The accused pumped five bullets into Singla -- three in head and two in his back,” said an eyewitness. Soon after the incident, SSP Sharma, along with police force, reached spot and cordoned off the area.

Sandeep Garg, a relative of victim, however claimed that he didn’t have any personal enmity with anyone. “Even though my uncle was a big contractor who supplied manpower to all major departments of the Punjab government, he kept a low profile. The police must investigate the case from all angles,” he added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. SSP Sharma said they have in the last two months cracked a dozen blind murders and would solve this case too.

Manik Goyal, an RTI activist, said Singla used to run an agency through which most of the AAP workers were adjusted in various government departments through outsourcing. He also outsourced drivers and conductors to PEPSU Road Transport Corporation, he added.