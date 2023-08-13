Jaswant Khalra’s biopic ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto film fest lineup

Mumbai : Honey Trehan’s feature “Punjab ‘95”, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from the world premiere lineup of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that begins next month. Diljit Dosanjh’s “Punjab ‘95”, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from the world premiere lineup of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that begins next month.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Kalra, the film was scheduled to premiere in the Gala Presentations section on September 11, but TIFF’s website does not mention the biographical drama in its lineup anymore.

The biopic has been under the radar ever since it was announced. This movie delves into the life of Khalra, known for his efforts against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by the Punjab Police during militancy.

Originally, the film was titled ‘Ghallughara,’ referring to the historical term for the “Sikh massacres” in 1746, 1762, and 1984. When the production banner RSVP sought certification from India’s Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022, the process stretched over six months. The film eventually received clearance after 21 cuts and a title change to “Punjab ’95.”

UK-based publication Screen quoted a TIFF spokesperson as saying that “Punjab 65” is no longer part of the programme. While the festival has not issued any official statement regarding the decision, Trehan declined to comment when contacted by PTI. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and “Kohraa” actor Suvinder Vicky.

Khalra investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. In 1995, Khalra apparently disappeared and four police officers were arrested for his alleged kidnap and murder in 2005.

The Punjab and Haryana high court extended the seven-year jail term of the four policemen to life imprisonment in 2007.