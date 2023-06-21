Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Revenue officers missing from work, visitors face inconvenience in Ludhiana

Revenue officers missing from work, visitors face inconvenience in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2023 11:48 PM IST

The state vigilance bureau released a list of 48 tehsildars and naib tehsildars who were allegedly taking bribes through deed writers and other private persons, during registration of properties across the state

A day after the vigilance bureau released a list of corrupt tehsildars and naib tehsildars in the state, officers of the city revenue department did not report to work on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to locals who visited the office to get their works done.

Visitors waiting at the sub-registrar office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Visitors waiting at the sub-registrar office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The state vigilance bureau released a list of 48 tehsildars and naib tehsildars who were allegedly taking bribes through deed writers and other private persons, during registration of properties across the state. Among the listed individuals, five tehsildars and one naib tehsildar are from Ludhiana.

It was revealed that revenue officials approved property registries in unauthorised colonies without obtaining the necessary no-objection certificate.

Gautam Jain, additional deputy commissioner said, “According to my information, all the officers were on a one day strike and work will resume from Thursday.”

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the Revenue Officers Association, refused to comment on the officials missing from work.

“I cannot comment on the officers who were not present at their seats on Wednesday, as it is their personal matter. However, I urge the authorities to conduct a fair investigation into this case,” he said.

Visitors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, highlighted that they were not informed in advance about the unavailability of revenue officials.

The west tehsil office, which issues an average of around 100 appointments daily, was also affected along with other three tehsils.

Ludhiana has seven tehsils and 13 sub tehsil offices which were affected as officials remained absent from their seats.

A visitor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “A few days ago, I had scheduled an appointment for the registration of my property. However, on that day, the website server was not working, leading to the rescheduling of my appointment today. And now, there are no officials available at the west tehsildar office.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out