Council of Engineers seeks FIR against Ludhiana market committee members for burning waste
Lambasting the authorities over burning of garbage in bulk at the premises of vegetable market at Bahadurke road, Council of Engineers on Saturday sought an FIR against concerned market committee officials and a submitted a complaint in this regard with the chief minister’s office.
Highlighting the pollution and its impact including putting residents at risk of respiratory diseases, the engineers’ body sought an FIR against the officials under section 270 of Indian Penal Code (whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason the believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).
A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chief and principal secretaries of the local bodies department, the commissioner of police and the municipal corporation (MC).
A video of the incident had earlier gone viral on social media networks wherein a resident was seen slamming authorities, saying the smoke was troubling New Partap Nagar residents living near the vegetable market.
Speaking on the issue, the engineers’ body president Kapil Arora said, “Burning of garbage in open is a clear violation of the orders issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the past and a fine of ₹25,000 should also be imposed on the concerned department/officials as per the norms. Smoke emitted from the garbage pollutes the environment and also causes respiratory diseases to residents. An FIR should also be lodged against the concerned officials under section 270 of the IPC.”
He further added that the MC has been making tall claims of having tightened the noose around violators burning waste in the open, but the illegal practice continues to take a toll on the environment and health of residents.
Meanwhile, market committee secretary Tek Bahadur said some anti-social elements might have put the garbage on fire, adding that he has summoned a report from the field staff regarding the same.
“We called up the fire brigade soon after the incident came to our notice and the fire was doused in a short period. Some anti-social elements might have put the garbage on fire and I will also write to the police department regarding the same,” the secretary added.
-
Inter district cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Kapurthala by innings and 85 runs
Ludhiana's U-23 team on Saturday defeated Kapurthala by an innings and 85 runs in the last league match in Group B of the ongoing inter-district cricket tournament at GRD Ground. Having won the toss, Kapurthala chose to bat first against the hosts. While Ravi Kumar of Ludhiana took four wickets, conceding 22 runs in his 15-over spell. In the second innings, the Kapurthala team was bowled out at 146 runs.
-
Allahabad BJP MP unveils ‘secrets’ in book on father HN Bahuguna
The relationship between former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi soured because of backbiting by former PM VP Singh and a former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Rajendra Kumari Bajpai. The book, to be released by the vice-president, Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi on May 4, has been co-authored by veteran journalist late Ram Naresh Tripathi of Prayagraj.
-
Ludhiana MC carries out inspections at hospitals to check for property tax evasion
After serving notices to 139 city hospitals to submit the property tax returns filed since 2013-14, the municipal corporation has now commenced cross checking of the returns, through site inspection, to check for tax evasion. The information collected is then matched with the details of tax returns submitted by hospitals with the MC. A 100% penalty is imposed to violators who are caught evading property tax, which is submitted on a self-assessment basis.
-
Only 4,081 property owners in Ludhiana have availed fire NOC since 2019
Recurring blazes across the industrial hub have failed to impress the need for firesafety measures on property owners in the city, who continue to flout the municipal corporation's directive to get no-objection certificates from the fire department with impunity. The figure also includes the yearly renewals sought over the last three years. The fire brigade had started issuing online NOCs from Jan 2019. Apart from deeply entrenched corruption, there are several loopholes in the system.
-
Ludhiana east MLA Grewal meets CM, seeks quick resolution to waste accumulation, garbage fires
With waste accumulation and garbage fires at the Tajpur Road dump in the eye of the storm, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola took up the issue with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday, and sought quick resolution.
