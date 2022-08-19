Dadumajra landfill: MC issues letter of intent to agency for removal of legacy waste
Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the LoI had been issued to the agency for submission of the performance bank guarantee within this week and bio-mining work to clear the legacy waste will be started by the first week of September.
Moving further towards removal of more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste piled up at the Dadumajra landfill since 2005, the municipal corporation on Thursday issued the letter of intent (LoI) to the agency finalised for the project.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the LoI had been issued to the agency for submission of the performance bank guarantee within this week and bio-mining work to clear the legacy waste will be started by the first week of September.
She said the agency, Aakanksha Enterprises, had assured MC of processing the targeted within 12 to 18 months. “This will not only solve the problem of foul smell, but rein in the repeated incidents of fire, which will bring huge relief to residents living in the vicinity of the landfill,” she said.
Of the three companies shortlisted for the project, Aakanksha Enterprises had submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. After further negotiations, the bid was brought down to ₹68 crore, the estimated cost of the project.
The Dadumajra dumping site was one of the central issues during the last year’s civic body elections. It was also one of the reasons for Chandigarh’s poor performance in the last couple of Swachh Survekshan rankings. The site has been blamed for serious health issues in the large population living around it.
A total of 12.5 lakh MT legacy waste is to be cleared at the landfill to reclaim over 25 acres of land.
Of this, 5 lakh MT from before 2005 is being bio-mined under a Smart City project. Initially planned to completed by May 2021, the project now has an August 2023 deadline, though officials say it is likely to be achieved by December 2022.
The ₹68-crore project under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will target the remaining 7.5 lakh MT legacy waste dumped at the Dadumajra site after 2005.
While Chandigarh’s daily solid waste generation is around 550-600 MT, most of it is dumped at the landfill without processing.
-
SC students degree row: PU to seek pending grant from Punjab government
With students protesting against the non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme, Panjab University has decided to approach the Punjab government to seek the pending grant. Members of the Ambedkar Students Association have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor's office since August 6. The students said despite the varsity officials' assurances that their demands will be met, nothing had been done so far.
-
Student’s car broken into on PU campus, wallet stolen
Unidentified persons broke the window of a student's car, which was parked near the Student Centre at Panjab University, and made away with his wallet on Thursday. The complainant, Sanyam Wadhwa, a third-year student at the University Institute of Legal Studies, said he received a text message on his phone at around 11.30am regarding an unsuccessful ATM transaction. Security officials said they received the complaint while a student protest was underway near the V-C's office.
-
Panchkula: Poorly lit parks double as drug addicts’ hub, gambling dens
The park that caters to Budhanpur, Indira Colony and Sector 16 has the notoriety of being the favourite haunt of gamblers and drug addicts. Locals say a spell of rain is enough to turn the park into a swamp. A resident of Budhanpur, Sunita, only ever uses the park as a short-cut to her house. The park located next to the power house in Industrial Area, Phase 2, is also crying for attention.
-
Dung, grazing cattle, foul stench make parks in periphery blight on City Beautiful
Dotted with cow dung, stray cattle and dogs, and doubling as ad hoc parking lots, several parks on the periphery of the City Beautiful are in a rundown condition with residents steering clear of them with good reason. The parks are primarily used as a grazing ground by dairy owners, many of whom tie their cattle near the park's boundary wall.
-
Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared. Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls. The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics