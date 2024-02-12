Day temperatures begin to rise as spring approaches Chandigarh

With spring around the corner, the city’s day temperature has started to rise, settling at 24°C on Sunday. People enjoy sunny weather at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will rise further in the coming days and dry weather conditions will also continue.

Sunday’s day temperature of 24°C, was 1.9°C above normal and the highest it has gone since December 24 when it was 24.8°C.

On Saturday, the day temperature had settled at 22.2°C.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said that temperature will increase steadily in the coming days. “While a Western Disturbance (WD) can affect the weather, there are no prediction of it in the coming days,” he said.

Nights will, however, continue to remain cooler. The minimum temperature fell from 8°C on Saturday to 7.8°C on Sunday, 1.6°C below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 23°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 9°C.