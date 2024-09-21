Days turn warm again after cool September spell in Chandigarh

With the maximum temperature rising four notches in the past two days, the cool spell, as seen over the past week, is over now and the weekend is likely to see warmer weather, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Last year, the lowest minimum temperature in the month was 21.7°C on September 24 and September 28. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature rose from 33.8°C on Thursday to 35.4°C on Friday, 2.1 degrees above normal and highest since September 11, when it was at 36.4°C.

Following this, due to recurring rains, the temperature had stayed below average for the past 10 days. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “This month we have been receiving rain almost daily. Further, the timing of the rain is such that the weather remains cloudy during the day. Due to this, the temperature stayed below normal. This, however, is not unusual, and with a spell of dry weather coming up ahead, the temperature is also expected to increase over the weekend.”

Paul added that in recent years, September had started getting more rain and the spell of rain continued further towards the end of the month due to a change in monsoon trends.

Even now, more rain is likely this month and a system is likely to develop towards the end of the month, as per initial forecasts.

In September till now, 99.8 mm rain has been recorded at the Sector 39 IMD observatory. Average rain for the city in September is 145.2 mm. A fresh spell of rains is expected towards the end of the month, with chances of rain likely to increase from September 25 onwards.

Meanwhile, due to clear skies at night, the minimum temperature fell from 25.4°C on Thursday to 23°C on Friday, 1.2 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may climb further to 36°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.