Chandigarh: May 31 last day to pay property tax with rebate

Residents yet to pay property tax for financial year 2023-24 have two more days to avail of the up to 20% rebate. According to municipal records, Chandigarh has 1.42 lakh property tax assessees of which 75,473 have yet to pay the tax for the current financial year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After May 31, a 25% penalty and interest at 12% per annum will be levied on the due tax from the date of issue of the tax bill to the date of actual payment.

According to municipal records, the city has 1.42 lakh property tax assessees of which 75,473 have yet to pay the tax for the current financial year.

Among those who have cleared the owed tax include 54,035 assessees in residential areas and 12,492 in commercial areas.

“The general public is requested to pay their respective property tax arrears on time and correctly declare their area along with usage of property as part of the Self-Assessment Scheme,” MC officials said in an official note.