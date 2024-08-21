Delay in police projects: Repeated reminders sent to chief engineer

The ongoing construction and renovation projects for several police stations and posts across Chandigarh are experiencing significant delays, as highlighted in a series of correspondences between the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, and various administrative departments. Despite repeated reminders issued over the past few years, beginning in December 2021, there has been little progress. (HT Representational image)

These delays are further complicated by allegations of illegal encroachment by Chandigarh Police in Dhanas. In a letter dated July 19, 2024, addressed to chief architect of UT urban planning department and chief engineer, the SSP’s office emphasised the stagnation in the construction of key police infrastructure projects. The pending projects listed in the letter are Maloya police station , Sarangpur police station, Women police station, Bapu Dham police post , Sector 52 police post , and the Sector 22 police post.

Compounding the administrative challenges, the Chandigarh Police have been accused of illegal encroachment in Dhanas area. According to a memo issued by superintending engineer (SE), construction circle-II, Chandigarh, dated March 11, 2024, police allegedly constructed a temporary police station (Sarangpur) and a boundary wall on land designated as a parking area and park adjacent to the temporary police station in Small Flats, Dhanas. A complaint pertaining to the matter was initially filed by social activist Akhil Bansal in September 2023.

The issue dates back to August 2013, when the then UT inspector general of police (IGP), requested construction of a boundary wall and sentry posts for a police post in Dhanas. Chandigarh Housing Board was tasked with renovating 32 small flats allocated to the police department for this purpose. However, absence of proper architectural drawings for the area has led to complications in regularising the constructions.

SE has requested the removal of the encroachment by police department, particularly the boundary wall in Small Flats, Dhanas, to resolve the issue promptly.

However, the police department has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the entire building, including the boundary wall, was handed over by Chandigarh administration and that no illegal construction or encroachment was carried out at their level.

A senior administration official said, “The UT architecture department is currently preparing designs for the new police stations and assessing the feasibility of the land for construction. This process is causing delays.”