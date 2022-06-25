Delhi man used two countrymade pistols to kill wife’s friend in Manali
: The 32-year-old Delhi resident who shot himself dead after killing his wife’s friend at a hotel near Manali on Friday had used two country-made pistols to commit the crime after the first developed a snag, police said on Saturday.
Rishab Saxena, a chartered accountant, shot dead his wife Ravleen Kaur Chawla’s friend Sunny Sherawat from Delhi’s Najafgarh area at Hotel Himalayan Oak in Shuru village, 7km from Manali, before turning the gun on himself early on Friday morning. Ravleen, 30, is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Manali as her husband had allegedly shot her in the arm besides assaulting her.
“Saxena first shot from a country-made pistol but it developed a snag so he used another. Three bullet casings were recovered from the hotel’s room number 102,” superintendent of police Gurudev Sharma said, adding the accused had arrived in Manali a day before the crime.
Saxena ran an accountancy firm at Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that his body had been sent to Dr Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk in Mandi for autopsy.
“Call records show that Saxena had not visited Manali for the past six months though he was in regular touch with Ravleen,” the SP said. Besides the statement of his wife, the police have recorded the statements of the hotel manager and other staff.
“Saxena had an altercation with his wife as soon as she opened the door. Hotel staff said the two argued in the corridor before entering the room again,” he said, adding that the statements of family members of Saxena and Sherawat were being recorded.
The hotel staff informed the police about the firing at 6am. The room was locked from the inside. Police entered the room from the balcony, where they found the bodies of the two men, one of whom was naked. The woman was lying injured.
Hotel Himalayan Oak was taken on lease by Ravleen and her sister Ashneet Kaur, 24, six months ago. They had invited their friend Sherawat for dinner on Thursday night and he stayed back at their hotel.
Sherawat had also taken a hotel on lease at Prini village near Manali.
“In the CCTV footage from cameras installed on the property, the accused is seen entering the hotel around 4am with a pistol in hand. He is seen checking rooms one by one and later entering room number 102,” the SP said.
An argument ensued when he found Ravleen and Sherawat together and shot at them.
-
Elect AAP to end graft: Arvind Kejriwal to voters in Himachal
Promising to end corruption and promote better education and health facilities, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Himachal to give his party one chance in the upcoming assembly elections. He was addressing a public meeting at Dhalpur in Kullu. Before Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Himachal president Surjeet Thakur held a roadshow “Tiranga March” in the town.
-
Now, vertical gardens start coming up at main intersections in Prayagraj
Continuing with the task of beautifying Sangam city and minimising air pollution, the district administration is installing vertical gardens at all major traffic crossings of Prayagraj, informed municipal officials. “These gardens are being installed under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of a private bank. Besides making the city intersections look beautiful, these gardens would also help reduce pollution levels in the city,” said environment engineer, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, Uttam Verma.
-
In solidarity: Sainiks gather outside Shinde’s Thane house
Thane While several Shiv Sena members have staged protests against rebel leader Eknath Shinde at many places, the scene outside Shinde's house in Landmark Society in Thane was completely different on Saturday evening, with hundreds of Sainiks pledging their support and the hashtag #amhibhaisamarthak (we support Eknath shinde) trending across social media circles. Thane is a stronghold for Shiv Sena and Shinde was monumental in holding the fort for over three decades.
-
After three days, Uttar Pradesh records slight dip in fresh Covid cases
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came marginally below 600 after three days on Saturday with 590 more people testing positive for the deadly contagion from among the 99279 samples tested. Uttar Pradesh had reported over 600 Covid cases for three consecutive days this week. On June 22 there were 682 fresh Covid cases, June 23 saw 636 cases and on June 24 as many as 627 fresh Covid cases were reported.
-
IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation
IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology of US. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.“ The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.
