Delivery of services by HUDA: RTS commission cracks whip on Gurugram, Panchkula, Faridabad estate officers

Cracking the whip on the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), also known as Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Right to Service (RTS) Commission on Wednesday issued notices to two estate officers of Gurugram and their counterparts in Panchkula and Faridabad asking them to appear before the commission to explain deficiency in delivery of services.

The estate officers have been asked to produce documents pertaining to instances where they failed to deliver notified services.

The estate officers of HSVP, besides managing the urban estates by selling developed and undeveloped plots, are also responsible for pursuing matters pertaining to construction activities within the framework of construction and building byelaws.

Sixteen services pertaining to HSVP including sanctioning of building plans, grant of completion and occupation certificates, issuance of conveyance deed, transfer permission, no dues certificate, change of ownership, demarcation of plots, and water and sewerage connection have been notified for time-bound delivery under the Right to Service Act.

Secretary to the commission, Meenaxee Raj, said chief commissioner of Haryana RTS Commission TC Gupta has ordered issuing of notices for July 8 and 9 to four estate officers in exercise of powers of civil court conferred by the Right to Service Act.

The commission constituted under the Haryana Right to Service Act aims to provide delivery of service to citizens in a time-bound manner.

Raj said the commission has the powers to take suo motu notice of failure to deliver services. It also has the powers to initiate inquiries against government departments which fail to deliver services falling under the ambit of the commission.

Separate notices issued to HSVP estate officers I and II of Gurugram, Panchkula and Faridabad said it has been ascertained that these estate officers have failed to deliver or delayed delivery of notified services in accordance with this Act in many cases.

Thus, it has been decided by the commission to initiate suo motu inquiries to ascertain whether services have been delivered to the applicants who applied between January 1 and March 31 this year within notified timelines or not, to ascertain names of officials responsible for non-delivery or delays in delivery of services, to decide whether imposition of penalty or recommendation of departmental action is called for, the notices read.

The commission said that it also intended to review and re-fix the timelines prescribed for delivery of services notified by the HSVP.