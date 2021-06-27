Delta plus variant: Centre asks state govt to take up intensive containment measures

After Punjab reported two cases of the “delta plus” variant, the centre has asked the state government to follow intensive containment measures.

Delta plus is a mutated version of the more aggressive B.1.617.2 or delta strain of the Covid-19 that drove the second wave of infections in India.

In a letter to Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan, Union ministry of health and family welfare secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked the state to take immediate containment measures and send maximum samples to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) for testing, besides prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage.

Bhushan said characteristics of the “variant of concern” include increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lungs and cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Meanwhile, hectic activity was witnessed in the health department in Ludhiana on Saturday a day after the confirmed presence of delta plus variant in a 68-year-old patient.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia held a virtual meeting with the health department officials in which modalities were discussed to contain the spread of the new variant. The health teams were sent to Jand and Latala villages for intensifying testing.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said besides contact tracing, intensive testing will be carried out at Latala village where the son of the 68-year-old patient runs a mechanic shop.

“As we received the report on Friday, we will conduct fresh testing of the people in the area. Vigorous contact tracing will be carried out to track the people with whom the patient had come in contact with. More samples collected from the area and will be sent for gnome testing,” said Dr Bhagat.