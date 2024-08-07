Demands met, Panchkula sanitation workers end strike

Giving some respite to residents, Panchkula’s sanitation workers ended their strike after a meeting of Safai Karamcharis Union (SKU) and municipal corporation (MC) officials was held on Tuesday. Giving some respite to residents, Panchkula’s sanitation workers ended their strike after a meeting of Safai Karamcharis Union (SKU) and municipal corporation (MC) officials was held on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the sanitation workers will end their strike and resume working from Tuesday itself. In the meeting, Joginder Singh of SKU put forward the union’s demands. Consensus on many issues was reached after detailed discussion.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said that the workers demanded that arrears of pending salary from November 2017 should be paid, on which it was agreed that a proposal will be brought up in the general meeting of the civic body and it will be passed after the consent of all the councillors.

Apart from this, the union also demanded scholarship for the workers’ children who score more than 60% marks. Regarding this demand too, a proposal will be brought in the general meeting.

In the meeting, It was also decided that 100 new carts will be purchased for the workers and tenders for the same will be placed soon. Apart from this, it was also decided that if any employee dies while working in the MC, one member of his family should be provided a job on the corporation roll in the civic body. For this purpose, a committee of two persons from among the sanitation staff will be constituted.

The sanitation workers will be paid an amount along with their salary every month to purchase soap and oil. The civic body will propose provision of an advance amount to the workers employed on municipal roll for purchasing wheat. The proposal will be sent to the government after passing, officials said