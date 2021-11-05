Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 42 cases reported from Ludhiana district in last 48 hours
As many as 42 cases of dengue were reported from Ludhiana district in the last 48 hours; With this, the total count of confirmed cases has reached 1,377, while 3,395 people are suspected to have contracted the infectio
Of the 42 new dengue cases that emerged from Ludhiana district, 25 cases were reported on Thursday and 17 on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 42 cases of dengue were reported from the district in the last 48 hours. With this, the total count of confirmed cases has reached 1,377, while 3,395 people are suspected to have contracted the infection.

Of the 42 new cases, 25 cases were reported on Thursday and 17 on Friday. Of these, cases were reported from areas of Ludhiana city like Bahadur Ke Road, Civil Lines, Gill Road, Durgapuri, Haibowal Kalan, Nimwala Chowk, Shimlapuri, Rajguru Nagar, SBS Nagar and BRS Nagar. Meanwhile, one case each was reported from Sahnewal and Sudhar.

Meanwhile, seven fresh Covid infections emerged in the past two days. Three cases were reported on Thursday and four cases on Friday.

