Dengue cases in Ludhiana: 25 more people diagnosed

The count of dengue cases in Ludhiana so far is 1,485. (Image for representative purposes only/ANI)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 02:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Twenty-five more dengue cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, taking the count of infected people to 1,485.

Around 3,666 people are symptomatic for dengue in the district. However, the diagnosis is yet to be confirmed.

Of the total cases, 1,105 have been reported from Ludhiana city, while others have been reported from Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala, Sahnewal among other areas.

Two fresh cases of Covid

Two fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in the district over the last 24 hours. The total count of patients has reached 87,628, of which 2,107 patients have succumbed. The district has 19 active cases.

Thursday, November 11, 2021
