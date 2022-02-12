Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera head’s brother assaulted, robbed in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Dera head’s brother assaulted, robbed in Ludhiana

One of the accused wielded a gun at the Dera head’s brother and his friend , before assaulting them and robbing them of 4,000 in cash and a gold chain in Ludhiana
Four unidentified people on Friday assaulted two men, before robbing them of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 in cash and a gold chain at Sehlon Road, Dehlon, in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT file)
Four unidentified people on Friday assaulted two men, before robbing them of 4,000 in cash and a gold chain at Sehlon Road, Dehlon, in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT file)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four unidentified people on Friday assaulted two men, before robbing them of 4,000 in cash and a gold chain at Sehlon road, Dehlon.

The victim, identified as Manjinder Singh, is the brother of Sanju Baba, head of the Ali Da Shehar dera, Dehlon. He said he and a friend were attacked by four motorcycle-borne men while heading to Sehlon road from the Bhutta village.

One of the accused wielded a gun at the victims, before assaulting them and robbing them of 4,000 in cash and a gold chain.

Assistant sub-inspector Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out