Disappointed: Farmers on SC’s status quo order

Protesting farmers, who have been staging a sit-in at the Shambhu border since February 13 this year, have expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s (SC) Wednesday ruling to maintain the status quo at the protest site. The top court has sought a proposal from Haryana and Punjab governments on removal of the barricades in a phased manner.. The Supreme Court has sought formation of a committee comprising independent persons, who can negotiate with the farmers and the governments to find a resolution.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Haryana against the July 10 order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), directing it to open the Shambhu border that was shut in February this year to stop the protesters from reaching Delhi.

The protesters have accused the Haryana government of giving a false affidavit in the Supreme Court in this case. Guramneet Mangat, member, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KKM), said, “We are disappointed. The Haryana government submitted a false affidavit in the top court that 500-600 armoured tanks are stationed at the site, and that law and order situation may arise if we (farmers) are allowed to travel to Delhi. This is completely false. The Haryana government’s affidavit should be investigated.”

The apex court also sought formation of a committee comprising independent persons, who can negotiate with the farmers and the governments to find a resolution. The court asked Punjab and Haryana to suggest the names of suitable individuals who can be included in the committee.

KKM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Now, the people of the country should realise that farmers are not blocking the highway. We want the national highway to open as businesses in Punjab and Haryana have been seriously affected over the past few months. We were hoping the SC will allow us to go to Delhi.”

When asked about the SC’s intention to form a committee to resolve the issues, Pandher said they were not very hopeful of any outcome from such a committee. “We will consult all farmer unions to take a decision on whether or not to propose names for the committee. I think the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana are not serious about resolving the issues of protesting farmers. Therefore, we are not much hopeful,” Pandher added.