: Two persons, including a dismissed Punjab Police head constable, have been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹1.50 lakh from the family of a proclaimed offender in Mukerian. Dismissed Punjab cop among two held for extortion

According to police, the other arrested accused is a Delhi Police head constable.

Station house officer Harprem Singh revealed that the duo was arrested following a tip off that some persons in a Scorpio had kidnapped one Harpreet Singh, a proclaimed offender, from Mukerian and were travelling to Dasuya. They were apprehended with ₹1.50 lakh extorted from Harpreet’s family.

When the police intercepted the vehicle, three occupants managed to flee, while two were arrested, the SHO said, adding that all five persons present in the vehicle were police employees, including two who had been dismissed from service.

“They operated as a gang and used to extort money from families of persons who had been declared proclaimed offenders by Delhi Police. They had come to Mukerian with the same objective. They first kidnapped Harpreet and then took ₹1.50 lakh from his family to let him off,” the SHO said.

He said among the three who fled, one was a dismissed cop and others were serving as head constables in Delhi. The accused have been booked under Section 384 (extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.