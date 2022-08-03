Disputed bungalow of former J&K deputy CM: Case adjourned due to non-availability of bench
The case pertaining to palatial bungalow of former J&K deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, which was allegedly constructed at a disputed site in violation of building laws of the Jammu Development Authority, was on Tuesday adjourned for September 27 due to non-availability of the bench at the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu.
“The much publicised appeal preferred by Mamta Singh, wife of Nirmal Singh, against the JDA’s demolition notice regarding the alleged illegal construction of a palatial house at Ban village in Nagrota was adjourned today for September 27 due to non-availability of the Bench-II at J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, because the presiding judicial member of the bench has been elevated as the additional judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Justice Rajesh Sekhri) and the case was simply adjourned for want of the presiding officer,” said advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.
Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh were issued a notice under Section 7(3) of the Control of Building Operations Act,1988, for construction of a palatial bungalow at Ban without seeking prior permission from Jammu Development Authority.
“The JDA initially did not act against the former deputy chief minister and later, on an RTI application, it disclosed that despite being informed about the alleged illegal construction, it did not proceed against the high-profile violators. Subsequently, on the complaint of whistle-blower, the JDA issued a demolition notice to Nirmal Singh and his wife, directing them to remove the illegal construction on their own within five days,” he added.
Against the said demolition notice, Mamta had filed a statutory appeal before the J&K special tribunal, which put a stay on the demolition notice.
On April 12 this year, a bench of Central Information Commission, New Delhi, headed by the information commissioner had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish a revised reply explaining current status and action taken on a complaint filed by Jammu lawyer Shakeel Ahmed on September 21, 2020.
Advocate Ahmed had filed a complaint before the CBI seeking registration of FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and IPC against Nirmal Singh, Mamta Singh and officials of J&K government, who “facilitated the illegal/unauthorised construction of the palatial bungalow in contravention of Works of Defence Act”.
Announce statehood for J&K on August 15: GA Mir to PM Modi
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce statehood for Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, besides making another announcement about assembly elections at the earliest. JKPCC leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also referred to the lathicharge on PHE daily wagers on Monday and said that the government is totally unsympathetic towards their genuine demands of regularisation and regular wages.
BJP’s promise of doubling farmers’ income was a bluff: Kotkhai MLA
Senior Congress leader and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur on Tuesday accused the state government of ignoring horticulture sector and called its promise of doubling the farmers' income a bluff. Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said instead of an increase in farmers' income, input and packaging material costs have gone up. He said there has been 40% to 50% rise in the packing material prices in the last two years, which is unprecedented.
Not happy with govt’s offer: HP fruit growers’ August 5 stir on
Announcing to go ahead with its plan to gherao the Himachal Pradesh secretariat on August 5, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, rubbished the Jai Ram government's notification to restore the old subsidy scheme on fungicides and reduction of GST on fruit packaging material. It described the offer as an 'eyewash' to placate agitating fruit growers while the opposition Congress extended its support to their agitation.
Himachal has seen unparalleled development in 75 years: CM
In 75 years of its existence, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a model state not only among the hill states, but several other big states too, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. He said the state has witnessed unparalleled progress in all spheres in terms of development. He said the credit of this goes to the hardworking and dedicated people of HP, besides able leadership provided in the state from time to time.
SFJ’s Pannun again issues threat to Himachal CM
US-based banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has again issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and announced a reward of $125,000 for stopping him from raising Tiranga in Shimla on India's 75th Independence Day. In an e-mail sent to media houses, SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that “Shimla will be the capital of independent Punjab and Sikh sovereignists will raise Khalistani flags there”.
