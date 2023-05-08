Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrests Railways medical officer for taking 5L bribe

Haryana anti-corruption bureau arrests Railways medical officer for taking 5L bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Haryana on Monday caught a divisional medical officer of Railways red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh bribe

A spokesperson of the ACB said the accused, Dr Rohit Kundu, posted as the divisional medical officer in Haryana, was arrested on the complaint of Naveen. The complainant had approached the ACB, alleging that the accused divisional medical officer demanded a bribe of 15 lakh in lieu of referring patients to the complainants’ hospital and forwarding the bills of patients to the higher authority.

The spokesperson said after verifying the facts, a team of ACB laid a trap and the accused medical officer was arrested red-handed while taking bribe from the complainant in the presence of an independent witness.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson said.

Sign out