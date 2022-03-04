Dogs found devouring foetus in Ludhiana
A pack of dogs were found devouring a foetus in Jandiali village on Wednesday.
The locals drove off the dogs, and alerted the police, who have booked an unidentified person for dumping the foetus in the open.
The complainant, Sarabjit Singh of Gobindgarh village, said he was going towards Jandiali vilalge, when he saw the dogs feeding on the foetus and alerted the police.
The foetus has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Doctors are yet to ascertain its gender, but say the foetus is seven to eight weeks old.
Head constable Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said it is suspected that an unmarried woman may have aborted her child to avoid scandal and harassment.
“The police will check record of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to find out who had undergone the procedure in the last two-three days,” he said. An FIR has been registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified woman.
