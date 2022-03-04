Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug peddling racket being run from Ludhiana jail busted
Drug peddling racket being run from Ludhiana jail busted

A drug peddling racket being operated from Ludhiana Central Jail was busted with the arrest of two persons, who were delivering heroin on the instructions of an inmate
The Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) recovered 975g heroin from the accused, who were running a drug peddling racket from Ludhiana jail. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 03:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A drug peddling racket being operated from Ludhiana Central Jail was busted with the arrest of two persons on Wednesday. The Special Task Force (STF) recovered 975g heroin from the accused.

The arrested accused are Aman Mahajan of Kailash Nagar, Shimla Colony and Dharmvir of Chhawni Mohalla. Acting on a tip off, the STF arrested the accused near Jalandhar Bypass, while they were on their way to deliver the consignment. “The accused said they work for Raman Kumar alias Jojo of Balmiki Mohalla, who is lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They had been coordinating with Raman Kumar over the phone,” said the inspector.

“The accused said Raman Kumar would arrange the drugs and strike deals from jail, after which he would direct them to deliver the consignment,” he said. A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. Raman Kumar will also be questioned after procuring a production warrant.

Aman Mahajan is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling, while Dharamvir has two cases – assault and liquor smuggling – lodged against him.

Friday, March 04, 2022
