Drug peddling racket being run from Ludhiana jail busted
A drug peddling racket being operated from Ludhiana Central Jail was busted with the arrest of two persons on Wednesday. The Special Task Force (STF) recovered 975g heroin from the accused.
The arrested accused are Aman Mahajan of Kailash Nagar, Shimla Colony and Dharmvir of Chhawni Mohalla. Acting on a tip off, the STF arrested the accused near Jalandhar Bypass, while they were on their way to deliver the consignment. “The accused said they work for Raman Kumar alias Jojo of Balmiki Mohalla, who is lodged at the Ludhiana Central Jail, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They had been coordinating with Raman Kumar over the phone,” said the inspector.
“The accused said Raman Kumar would arrange the drugs and strike deals from jail, after which he would direct them to deliver the consignment,” he said. A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. Raman Kumar will also be questioned after procuring a production warrant.
Aman Mahajan is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling, while Dharamvir has two cases – assault and liquor smuggling – lodged against him.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.