Drunk man dies after friends abandon him in garbage dump

A man died after three of his friends allegedly abandoned him in a garbage dump near Rishi Nagar on Tibba road instead of taking him to a hospital as the former was feeling unwell after consuming liquor, officials said on Saturday.

They added that the accused, who fled the spot after dumping the victim, were booked and two of them have already been arrested.

Officials said that the victim, identified by the accused as Kataria, 25, died as he did not receive timely treatment. According to the officials, the accused did not know the full name of the victim and his identity is yet to be ascertained. Police said they are trying to trace the victim’s family.

Police said that Khushhal alias Bablu of Raju Colony and Shankar of Dhamotia Colony, Tibba Road, have been arrested and one of their aides is yet to be nabbed.

Tibba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bhagatvir Singh said that on July 14, the body of an unidentified man was found near a garbage dump near Rishi Nagar. The body was kept in the mortuary of Ludhiana civil hospital. The man could not be identified. He added that an autopsy was performed and the body was cremated. The viscera sample was taken by the doctors and a report is awaited, the SHO said.

He added that the police scanned footage from a trail of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area and found that two scooter-borne men had been captured carrying the victim.

They dumped the man, who was unconscious at the time, in the garbage dump and fled.

“During questioning, the accused told police that they had befriended the victim a few months ago and met him just thrice. On July 13, they met on Tibba Road and consumed liquor. After consuming liquor, Kataria started feeling unwell and he asked them to take him to a doctor before losing consciousness. However, they took him to a house in Rishi Nagar and later dumped him at garbage dump,” said the SHO.

“A conspiracy is not ruled out yet. The police are questioning the accused to ascertain why they did not take him to a doctor or inform his family. We are trying to trace the family of the victim,” he added.

A first-information report (FIR) under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3 (5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of their aide.