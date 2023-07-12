MeT: Weather will remain dry till July 14 in Jammu and Kashmir

The weather remained mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir with temperatures increasing in some parts of the Union territory. Tourists enjoy Shikara ride on the waters of Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The meteorological department, in an update, said the weather will continue to remain dry till July 14 with chances of brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places.

“From July 15 to 17, we expect intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of J&K. The weather pattern may continue till July 24,” said an official of MeT.

The MeT said Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degree C on the previous night against 17.2 degree C on the night before that.

In south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the temperature was 16 degree C on Monday night against 14.5 degree C on the night before.

In north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, the temperature was 9.8 degree C against 9 degree C on the night before that.

The winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 25.1 degree C against 23.8 degree C earlier.