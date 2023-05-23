Ludhiana: District schools to register dropouts on apprenticeship portal

In a bid to provide employment opportunities to students who drop out of school over various reasons, the education department has directed the schools to register them on the Union government’s apprenticeship portal. The candidates will get a monthly stipend of ₹ 7000 during the first year, ₹ 7700 during the second and ₹ 8050 during the third year. (HT File Photo)

The Union government has given a target to the state government to engage 1 lakh students with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme by 2024.

The directions come after DPS Kharbanda, director of technical education and industrial training, said in a letter to the education department that district education officers should ensure that staff at government schools apprise students about the scheme. Kharbanda added that the students should be motivated in morning assemblies and special lectures should also be organised at schools.

Pointing out that candidates can receive training in 260 designated and 550 optional trades, he said that principals can connect with any nearby government industrial training centre.

The letter stated that of the 2.5 lakh students who complete their matriculation from government-run school every year, only a fraction register on the portal owing to lack of awareness.

Students can receive basic and on-job training in different skills required by the industry under the scheme, started by the Union government in 2016.

The candidates will get a monthly stipend of ₹7000 during the first year, ₹7700 during the second and ₹8050 during the third year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON