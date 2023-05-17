Preparations in full swing as IPL returns to Dharamshala after 10 yrs

With the city gearing up to host the first Indian Premier League (IPL) match in nearly a decade, the local administration and police have put elaborate arrangements in place to ensure security, smooth flow of traffic and crowd management. Players practising at the Dharamshala International Cricket Stadium ahead of their IPL encounter. (HT File)

The scenic Dharamshala International Cricket Stadium, with the mighty Dhauladhar ranges forming its backdrop, is the home ground for Punjab Kings. The venue will host two matches this season.

The first match, scheduled for Wednesday, will have the Punjab Kings take on the Delhi Capitals. The hosts, meanwhile, will take on Rajasthan Royals in the second fixture on May 19.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Nipun Jindal, who held a review meeting to take stock of arrangements for the matches, said the town has been divided into sectors for better security and crowd management and a gazetted officer will be looked after in each sector.

Jindal directed officials concerned to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the match days and sector heads to check the complete arrangement of lights, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and toilets at the parking spots.

The DC also checked the preparedness disaster management point of view, saying four ambulances from the health department would be stationed near the stadium during the matches. A disaster control room will be set up at the stadium.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said parking spaces have been created across the town which could accommodate 3,000 vehicles.

These parking spaces have been made at Dari Ground, football ground near the stadium, police ground, DIG and DC office parking and Achievers Hub School ground.

For alternative arrangements, places have been identified at Court Complex, Forest Office Complex, Chilgadi Road and Mcleodganj Bypass Road. There will be parking arrangements for buses at Jorawar Stadium. An elaborate entry and exit plan for vehicles has been made.

It is worth mentioning that the three teams have already arrived at Dharamshala for their matches.

Some of the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players also met the Tibetan Spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday at his exile home in McLeodganj.

Dharamshala stadium was built in the year 2003 by Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, then headed by Anurag Singh Thakur, who is presently the Union sports minister.

The first international side to be hosted at the Dharamshala Stadium was Pakistan, with the Inzamam Ul Haq-led side playing a three-day game against Board President XI in March 2005.

The last IPL matches here were played in 2013. Punjab Kings opted Indore as its second home ground in 2014 after a tussle between the state government and HPCA. The first test here was played in 2017.

