Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesters block Sidhra-Nagrota bypass over death of newly-wed woman

Protesters block Sidhra-Nagrota bypass over death of newly-wed woman

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 05, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Demanding capital punishment to the in-laws of the deceased, protesters burnt tyres on the highway and tried to set ablaze the house of the woman’s in-laws. Enraged over death of a newly-wed woman, scores of men and women, including parents and relatives of the deceased, blocked Sidhra-Nagrota bypass for over an hour on Friday.

Enraged over death of a newly-wed woman, scores of men and women, including parents and relatives of the deceased, blocked Sidhra-Nagrota bypass for over an hour on Friday.

Enraged over death of a newly-wed woman, scores of men and women, including parents and relatives of the deceased, blocked Sidhra-Nagrota bypass for over an hour on Friday. (PTI)
Enraged over death of a newly-wed woman, scores of men and women, including parents and relatives of the deceased, blocked Sidhra-Nagrota bypass for over an hour on Friday. (PTI)

Demanding capital punishment to the in-laws of the deceased, protesters burnt tyres on the highway and tried to set ablaze the house of the woman’s in-laws.

However, a strong posse of policemen led by SP Rural Rahul Charak and civil administration officials pacified the protesters.

The woman died under mysterious circumstances at the house of her in-laws in Sidhra on Thursday. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

On Friday, protesters assembled at Sidhra where they blocked the road and tried to set ablaze the house of her in-laws.

The traffic movement on the highway that connects Sidhra with Nagrota and further leads to Srinagar came to a grinding halt.

SP Rural, Rahul Charak said, “After efforts we pacified the protesters. The body of the deceased was cremated later in the afternoon.”

The officer also informed that the police have now registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against her husband and his parents.

“While her husband has been arrested, his parents are hospitalised. We are thoroughly investigating the case and the law will take its own course,” he said.

A board of doctors had performed a post-mortem on the deceased at the GMC Hospital on Thursday and the report was awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out