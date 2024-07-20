Ensure safety of Kashmiri student in Bangladesh: Mehbooba Mufti to EAM

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday sought the intervention of Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to ensure safety of Kashmiri students stuck in protest-hit Bangladesh. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Bangladesh is witnessing massive protests against the quota system that has led to suspension to the internet services across the country amid deaths of dozens of people.

“As protests & turmoil grip Bangladesh I urge@DrSJaishankar to urgently intervene & ensure safety of thousands of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. Internet services being suspended has only added to the distress of their parents. Immediate steps must be taken to bring them back home,” Mufti wrote on X.

Thousands of Kashmir-based students are pursuing medical degrees in colleges in Bangladesh and parents have been unable to contact them.

“My daughter is pursuing a medical course in one of the medical colleges of Dhaka. For two days, I have been unable to contact her due to the suspension of the Internet service. When I made the last call to her on Wednesday night she was safe but all the students were very scared as the protests were spreading to other regions of Bangladesh,” said Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Sopore.

Another parent, Zahoor Ahmad, said, “So far, everyone is safe. We pray for restoration of peace in that country. Incase situation worsens, we hope the government of India will evacuate them safely.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has also written to the Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. urging him to assist in the relocation and ensure the safety of thousands of Indian students, including thousands of students from Kashmir, who are currently studying in various universities and colleges across Bangladesh amidst escalating violence and unrest.

In a statement issued by the National Convenor of Association, Nasir Khuehami expressed deep concern over the severe conditions faced by Indian students following the violent protests in Bangladesh.

“These protests erupted after the Bangladesh High Court’s decision to reinstate a 30% government job quota for the descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence, leading to widespread chaos, multiple casualties, and injuries.”

He expressed concern over the safety and well-being of Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir, who have been living in constant fear and anxiety. “We have received numerous distress calls from students studying in various colleges and universities, pleading for immediate relocation to safer environments. The ongoing violence has significantly disrupted the students’ academic activities and posed serious threats to their lives. Parents have also expressed deep worry about their children’s safety due to the violence and unrest,” he added.