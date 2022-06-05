Ex-armyman’ wife demands arrest of Congress leader, 3 others; writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

An ex-armyman’s wife has written to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police VK Bhawra, demanding the arrest of a Congress leader and three others, booked for attempt to murder during an ugly altercation with his neighbour and two private security men, including her husband, who has been languishing in jail for the same offence.

Rajbir Kaur of Khatrain Kalan village has claimed that her husband has been falsely implicated in the case at the instance of Congress leader Paramjit Batra, who is the vice chairman of Punjab Medium Industry Development Board.

On March 27, a quarrel between Batra and Kanwarpal Dhingra, who are neighbours, turned ugly over closing the gate of their street. Police had registered a case of attempt to murder against Dhingra and his two private security men—Rajbir’s husband Jaimal Singh and Hardev Singh

A case of assault was also registered against Batra, his sons Kanish Batra and Rehmat Batra, and one Himansh Arora. Later on, during the investigation of the case, police added section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the relevant Sections of the Arms Act against Batra and his sons on May 9.

Batra said, “during the clash, I and my son had received bullet injuries. Police have added section 307 against us on the bases of a private hospital’s report. The case against us is totally false. Kanwarpal Dhingra has been manipulating things with money. We have approached a court seeking an independent inquiry into the case. Even the police is not arresting Dhingra.”

Both Jaimal Singh and Hardev Singh are in jail. They were accused of injuring Batra and his son Kanish by opening fire.

Rajbir Kaur said, “my husband is a retired army man and a law-abiding citizen. Despite Batra and his sons being booked for attempt to murder, police have not arrested them. They are roaming freely in the city.” She said that her husband was severely injured and the other security man had received a gunshot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North) Palwinder Singh said, “Section 307 was added against Batra and his sons on the basis of a report of a private hospital. Later on, a board was constituted to investigate the report. Further action will be taken once we receive the report of the board.”