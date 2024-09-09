Expect dry start to week in Chandigarh as monsoon takes a break

Chandigarh After 58.2 mm rain since the advent of September, the next week is expected to experience a dry start, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). So far this monsoon season, Chandigarh has received 652.3 mm rain, 13.5% below normal for this period. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

However, rain may make a comeback as the week nears its end, as per officials.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Last week, the monsoon system was more active, but this week we are expecting more of a lull. For the next three to four days, chances of rain will be low while temperature can also increase a bit.”

However, a Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the region later this week. As per initial forecasts, the WD is expected to reach the city around Thursday and there is a yellow warning for heavy rain on Thursday already.

Yellow is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD. It asks people to keep watch and stay updated. Last year in July, a confluence of a strong Western Disturbance and an active monsoon system had led to the record breaking rains, but it is unlikely to rain as much this time.

In September last year, 37.8 mm rain was recorded the whole month. This year, this record has already been surpassed just in the first week with 58.2 mm rain recorded since September 1. However, the 2022 September high when 215.9 mm rain was recorded is unlikely to be breached.

At 488.7 mm, the city received the highest ever rain in September in 1988.

While the next week will be dry, initially, above average rain is expected for the whole region as per the long-range forecast issued by IMD for the month of September.

The forecast is prepared by using probability models and there is a high probability of above normal rain this month.

Average rain for the city in September is 145.2 mm, as per IMD data. Paul said while there was less chance of rain this week, rain activity will increase next week as per initial forecast.

Because of the rain, below average maximum temperature is expected this month, as per the monthly forecast.

Rain, however, causes the minimum temperature to go up. Thus, the average minimum temperature is likely to be on the higher side.

Because of the sunny weather on Sunday, the maximum temperature rose from 31.9°C on Saturday to 33.4°C, 0.3 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 24.6°C to 25.4°C, 0.5 degree above normal. Humidity went up to 89%.

Amid the dry weather, the next three days are likely to see highs and lows of 34°C and 26°C.