Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village

A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and his son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar’s Sultanpur village.
The deceased was Sadhu Ram. His son Sukhbir Singh has received serious injuries. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields.
“Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.
A spokesman of the Hansi police said the former sarpanch and his son were rushed to Hansi civil hospital, where doctors declared Sadhu brought dead and his son was referred to a hospital in Hisar where his condition is said to be out of danger.
“We have booked Manjeet and others under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” the spokesman added.
Unidentified assailants kill farmer, injure another in Jind
A 55-year-old farmer was killed and another 50-year-old farmer received injuries after some unidentified assailants attacked them when they were sleeping in a room built in the fields at Jind’s Kakrod village on Wednesday night.
DSP Nar Singh said farmer Joginder Singh succumbed to his injuries while his aide Naseeb received injuries.
“A team of forensic science laboratory collected the evidence and the same will be sent to Karnal laboratory. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. We have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against the unknown accused,” the DSP added.
Ludhiana | Common man feels the squeeze as lemon prices shoot up
A kilogram of lemon is being sold in wholesale markets of Ludhiana for ₹130 while retail vendors are charging anywhere between ₹170 to ₹190 per kg. Street vendors are charging a whopping ₹200 per kg. The sudden spike in demand has left the arhtiyas worried. With a single lemon being sold for ₹10- ₹15 in the market, wholesale traders are growing increasingly worried about the security of these prized commodities.
Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh
Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a 'missing complaint' of local MP Brijendra Singh. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwan said the local MP has been “missing since last two years and the public is searching for him as development projects are halted”.
Rise in Covid cases in Haryana: Vij directs ACS, health to visit Gurugram
Amid sudden spike in Covid cases in the Haryana's NCR districts, home and health minister Anil Vij said he has directed additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora to visit Gurugram and find out the reason behind the rise in infections. As per the daily health bulletin, the active cases load of the state stood at 621, of these, 594 are from both the districts neighbouring Delhi and there are nine active cases in Sonepat.
Parivar Pehchan Patra data fully secure: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reiterated that maintaining security of Parivar Pehchan Patra data is the topmost priority of the state government. Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, Khattar said increasing the domain of verification of the PPP also tops the priority of the government. He said through PPP, government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary eligible for any welfare service and scheme of the government.
Haryana blames Adani Power, Gujarat plant for adding to power woes
The Adani Power Ltd and Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd have not been supplying power to Haryana for the last six months, thus contributing to the ongoing power shortage amid rising temperatures, show documents submitted by the state government to the power regulator. The APL and the CGPL have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
