Facing rebellion, Sukhbir dissolves SAD core panel

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Facing rebellion in the party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday dissolved its core committee — the highest decision-making body of the party.

The decision was made public by party’s senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema through a message on micro-blogging site X.

Cheema said the core committee will be recast shortly hinting at the ouster of rebels who have asked Sukhbir to step down as the party chief and announced to launch the “Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar lehar” to resuscitate outfit which suffered repeated electoral defeats in the assembly polls of 2012 and 2022 and recently in Lok Sabha elections when party managed to win only one of the total 13 seats. Party candidates lost deposits on 10 seats.

The leader who rebelled and were members of the core committee included party’s patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former ministers Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjeet Singh Rakhra and Baldev Singh Mann and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala. Rebels have named Wadala as the convener for the “Sudhar Lehar”.

Also, signal is clear for the rebels. “Behave or be banished, the message is loud,” said a party leader who is supporting Sukhbir. “It is not possible to sail on two boats — stay in the party and criticise the top-most leader,” he added.

Sukhbir’s principal adviser Harcharan Bains said the decision (of dissolving core committee) has not singled out anyone and implies to both rebels and party supporters.

“It is to be seen what happens to them when the core committee is recast,” he said, adding that the rebels are behaving like a separate party and are openly speaking against the party president, but he (president) has not uttered a word against them..., he has shown unprecedented restraint and patience,” Bains added.

The decision to dissolve the core committee came after Sukhbir’s meeting with senior leaders, including SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, former ministers Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema. Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and head of SAD’s Delhi unit Paramjit Singh Sarna, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan (who led a committee to suggest reforms in the party) and Harcharan Singh Bains were also present.

On July 1, the rebel leaders approached the Akal Takht – the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs — seeking forgiveness for the “four mistakes” during the former SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and “pardoning” Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

They had recently claimed that Sukhbir allegedly used influence in “pardoning” the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the blasphemy case.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the dera chief in the 2007 blasphemy case on the basis of a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, the Akal Takht had annulled its edict pardoning Ram Rahim.

The rebel Akali leaders also held Sukhbir, who was the deputy chief minister at that time, responsible for the “mistakes”.

After the Akal Takht jathedar summoned Sukhbir for his explanation, the SAD chief had said he would appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs as a devout Sikh. He is expected to present himself before the Takht on July 28.

Rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala slammed Sukhbir’s move, saying instead of showing “a sense of renunciation”, he issued a “dictatorial order” aimed to sideline those who want a “change” for strengthening the party.

“It is an attempt to sideline the leaders who are working to resuscitate the party,” he added.

The rebel Akali leaders held a meeting on Tuesday and finalised a 13-member presidium to support Wadala as the “Sudhar Lehar” convener, for which a formal announcement will be made in two days.