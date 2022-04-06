FARM Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo: ACMA’s 2-day expo kicks off in Ludhiana
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, hosted the first-ever edition of the two- day ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday.
The expo aims to showcase latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. The expo will be an annual feature of ACMA, as it endeavours to provide a unique platform to all the stakeholders for better business prospects and to develop a highly localised, resilient and robust supply chain.
On the first day,over 50 leading component suppliers displayed their latest products and technologies. The expo evinced keen interest from leading farm equipment manufactures and OEMs such as TAFE, Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere India, Escort Group, Swaraj, CHN Industrial, JCB India among others.
Commenting on the need for sustainable development of the industry, Sunjay J Kapur, president ACMA, and chairperson Sonacomstar said, “The farm equipment industry across the world is transforming itself in light of the challenges on the front of energy security, concern for the environment and reducing carbon footprint. With India declaring to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, the automotive and the farm sector, together with all other verticals of the industry will have to work in unison towards the realisation of this national goal. Further, I am confident that the component manufacturers, with their eye on the changing landscape of the industry, are suitably investing to stay on the cutting edge of technology.”
Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA, said, “The agricultural sector has shown promising growth despite the pandemic, it recorded a sale of 9.6 lakh units in FY 2020-21 and over 9 lakh units in first 11 months for FY 2021-22.
-
BMC likely to open Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck on Saturday
Mumbai: The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck will officially open for the public by the weekend or in the next week, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year and its work started in October 2021. According to BMC officials, the deck can accommodate around 500 people. This the BMC has said will ensure the electricity requirement of the deck is met.
-
Navratri: Symbolism to the fore as Congress, BJP send puja material to Amethi temples
Political symbolism with a religious flavour has come to the fore in the former Congress bastion Amethi during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. Both the Congress and the BJP are out to make a point there during the celebrations. For instance, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent puja material for temples, besides clothes and fruits for temple priests in Amethi.
-
Rahul Gandhi expected to visit Mumbai to meet Congress legislators
Taking a serious cognisance of the growing discontent in the party's rank and file in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in about a fortnight to meet party ministers and legislators. This follows a meeting between a group of Congress legislators and party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they are said to have expressed their disgruntlement at the state leadership and ministers.
-
'Wrong': Hijab poster girl Muskan's father reacts after al Qaeda chief's video
Reacting to a video statement released by Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on the hijab row praising her father on Wednesday, Karnataka college student Muskan Khan said the statement of the terror group leader was wrong, and he and his family were living peacefully in India. Mohammad Hussain Khan also said the police and Karnataka government can initiate any inquiry to ascertain the truth.
-
Deliciousness returns to the bylanes of Kausarbaug during Ramadan
PUNE After a break of two years, the fairy lights twinkle around trees, lighting up Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, which has become a hub for delicious iftar food. The holy month of Ramadan began on April 3 and Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Earlier in the city,Ramadan was a low key affair till 2007, when Mominpura near Swargate was the only place where food stalls were put up.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics