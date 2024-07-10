Farmers’ stir: Punjab CM gives 1-cr cheque, job letter to Shubh Karan’s kin

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore as financial assistance to the family of farmer Shubh Karan Singh, 21 who died during clashes between farmers and security personnel in February this year. CM Bhagwant Mann handing over cheque to Shubh Karan Singh’s kin in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT)

Mann also gave an appointment letter for a government job to the deceased’s sister. A native of Bathinda, Shubh Karan was killed in the clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21 during farmers’ protest. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the incident.

The clashes erupted when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards the barricades and were stopped by security personnel from crossing the state border and marching to Delhi.

Interacting with the bereaved family members after handing over the cheque and appointment letter, Mann said the Punjab government is committed towards the well-being of the state’s food growers, according to an official release.

He said that the young farmer Shubkaran Singh was killed during firing at the border.

“The martyrdom of a farmer is an irreparable loss for the family which cannot be compensated by any means, Mann said.

Mann said it is the duty of the government to help the farmers and their families in the hour of crisis. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and other farmer leaders were also present on this occasion. The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for MSP of crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.