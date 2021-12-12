Farmers will start battle against Congress govt’s unfulfilled promises in Punjab: BKU leader Ugrahan

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Saturday said that the farmers will start an agitation against the Congress government in Punjab which failed to deliver on its promises to provide employment, health services and debt waiver.

Addressing a gathering, Ugrahan said, “We will hold massive protests in Punjab where dharnas are going on. Also, we condemn lathicharge on ETT-qualified teachers in Mansa and demand suspension of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who beat up youths. If the Channi government does not arrest this DSP, we will start a protest.”

Earlier at the Khanauri border, hundreds of people welcomed Ugrahan and the farmers who returned from the Delhi borders after protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture laws on Saturday.

“We fought a yearlong agitation and succeeded. But I want to say that we have just won one battle and second is still pending because farmers are under debt and youths are migrating abroad. We will fight against privatisation of public sector and the drug menace,” said Ugrahan.

The leader of one of the largest farmer outfits, Ugrahan said that they will oppose if the government increased toll charges.

“It is shameful that the government wants to punish people for holding protests. We may decide not to call off protests if the government increases toll free,” he added.