First round of EVM randomisationheld in Panchkula

First randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was completed in the presence of deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg and representatives of various political parties at the Mini-Secretariat in Panchkula on Thursday. As part of the process, randomly selected EVMs were allocated to assembly segments in Panchkula district. (HT File)

As part of the process, randomly selected EVMs were allocated to assembly segments in the district.

Panchkula and Kalka assembly segments are part of the Ambala parliamentary constituency that goes to polls on May 25.

Garg said directions had been given to officers to ensure the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

Later, the district election officer visited the EVM-VVPAT warehouse at Mini-Secretariat. Garg opened the seal of the warehouse in the presence of representatives of various political parties. He directed that the EVMs be delivered to the assistant returning officers (AROs) of Kalka and Panchkula assembly constituencies at the earliest.

He said that 253 VVPAT, 233 ballot units and 233 control units will be sent for Panchkula assembly constituency and 268 VVPAT, 247 ballot units and 247 control units for Kalka assembly constituency for polling.

While the Panchkula ARO will keep the machines of Panchkula assembly constituency in the strong room at Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1; the Kalka ARO will keep the machines of Kalka assembly constituency in the strong room established at Government Post Graduate College for Women, Sector 14.

Garg also inspected the media monitoring and media control room located in the same building, and took detailed information from members of media certification and monitoring committee.