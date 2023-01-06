Foodgrain transportation scam: Court extends remand of ex-minister Ashu’s PA by one day

A local court on Friday extended remand of Inderjit Singh Indi, personal assistant (PA) to former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by one more day. Indi was produced before the court by Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday in the ₹ 2,000 crore foodgrain transportation scam.

Indi’s counsel on Friday evening, handed over a bag at the vigilance office, claiming that it was the same bag which Indi had received from Ashu’s house in August. However, VB officials said that the bag they have received was stuffed with only clothes.

The VB has already identified the man who had handed over the bag to Indi and also summoned him for questioning. The man too claimed that the bag contained clothes only.

Indi had surrendered before the VB on January 2. He is facing charges for hiding the bag containing jewellery, documents and belonging of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The VB had nominated Indi in the case on August 26. It had received a secret information that after the arrest of Bharat Bhushan Ashu, accused Inderjit Indi had received the bag from an unknown person who brought it from Ashu’s house on August 22. After taking this bag, Indi had left for an unknown place to hide it. He was captured in the CCTVs while taking away the bag. After verification Indi was nominated as an accused.